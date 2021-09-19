Box Office: ‘Shang-Chi’ Retains No. 1 Spot as Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ Craters

Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ruled the domestic box office again while Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” crumbled in its debut, highlighting the disparity between the kind of movies people are willing to venture out to see during the pandemic.

“Shang-Chi,” the first Marvel superhero adventure to feature an Asian star and predominately Asian cast, pulled in a mighty $21 million in its third weekend of release, marking a decline of just 39% from the previous weekend. The film has generated an impressive $176.9 million at the domestic box office to date.

Meanwhile, “Cry Macho,” the latest creative effort from the 91-year-old director of “Gran Torino,” “Million Dollar Baby” and “American Sniper,” failed to connect with its core audience of older moviegoers, a demographic that has been reticent to return to theaters with the delta variant of COVID-19 spreading. Coming in at No. 3, the Western drama collected $4.5 million from 3,967 screens, below expectations heading into the weekend. “Cry Macho” is the latest Warner Bros. release, following “Malignant” and “Reminiscence,” to stumble at the box office while premiering simultaneously on HBO Max.

“This is a weak opening in the face of two formidable obstacles: Older moviegoers are not yet ready to return to the movies in force, and the film is available at home,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “But with soft reviews, even in normal times, the movie would be opening below average for a Clint Eastwood Western drama.”

While films aimed at adult audiences have been a tough sell, CGI heavy action-adventures have been mainstays on movie theater marquees. Since it premiered only in theaters over the Labor Day holiday, “Shang-Chi” looks to become the first pandemic-era release to cross $200 million in North America. In a notable benchmark, “Shang-Chi” has surpassed Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($172 million) to stand as the second-highest grossing film of the year in the U.S. and Canada. In the next few days, “Shang-Chi” should dethrone its fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe installment “Black Widow” ($183 million) as the highest grossing movie of 2021.

Unlike “Shang-Chi,” people didn’t have to visit their local multiplex to watch “Black Widow.” The comic book adaptation, starring Scarlett Johansson, was available to rent on Disney Plus on the same day as its theatrical debut. Disney has reported that “Black Widow” has made $125 million through Disney Plus Premier Access. Even with the extra cash from online viewership, Disney has maintained its commitment to the big screen, at least through the end of the year. The studio recently announced the rest of its 2021 film slate, including Marvel’s “Eternals” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake, will play exclusively in theaters.

“Disney’s recent decision to release its movies in theaters in advance of streaming is another indication that, after exploring different possibilities, releasing theatrically first remains the best approach,” Gross says.

“Cry Macho” wasn’t the only new nationwide release. “Copshop,” an R-rated action thriller starring Gerard Butler, opened in sixth place and collected a muted $2.3 million from 3,005 locations. The STX and Open Road film, about a heated conflict between a hitman, a rookie cop and a con artist, was targeting a similar audience as “Cry Macho,” which could have cannibalized sales from the few patrons who bought tickets.

Elsewhere at the domestic box office, Disney and 20th Century’s “Free Guy” continued to exceed expectations, bringing in $5.2 million from 3,288 theaters between Friday and Sunday. In its sixth weekend of release, “Free Guy” secured second place ahead of newcomers “Cry Macho” and “Copshop” and holdovers “Candyman” and “Malignant.” In a win for original fare, the Ryan Reynolds-led sci-fi comedy has grossed $108.6 million in North America and $298 million globally.

Universal’s horror movie “Candyman” landed in fourth place with $3.5 million from 2,820 locations. After a month in theaters, the R-rated slasher film, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, has amassed $53 million in the U.S. and Canada. The Warner Bros. unhinged thriller “Malignant” rounded out the top five with $2.6 million from 3,501 screens, bringing its 10-day domestic tally to a dismal $9.8 million.

More to come…