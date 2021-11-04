Bowen Yang, Harvey Fierstein Join Billy Eichner’s Gay Rom-Com ‘Bros’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Billy Eichner just landed two more bros in Bowen Yang and veteran stage and screen actor Harvey Fierstein.

Yang and Fierstein have joined the ensemble cast of “Bros,” Eichner’s landmark mainstream romantic comedy feature in the works with Judd Apatow and Universal Pictures. The actors join a principal cast comprised exclusively of out, LGBTQ+ individuals.

As part of this casting mandate, all principal heterosexual roles in the film will also be played by queer people. The move reaffirms Universals’s commitment to expand and diversify LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Slated to hit theaters in August 2022, the project is described as a “smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

Nicholas Stoller (“Neighbors” franchise, “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”) is directing from his screenplay co-written with Eichner. Apatow, Stoller and Josh Church (“Trainwreck,” “Step Brothers”) are producing with executive producer Eichner.

Yang exploded into the mainstream as a featured player on “Saturday Night Live” and also co-hosts the popular podcast “Las Culturistas.” He is an Emmy nominee for “SNL,” and also spent the summer shooting another mainstream queer project — a remake of “Pride & Prejudice” set on Fire Island. Yang is repped by 3 Arts, UTA and Schrek Rose.

Fierstein has delivered iconic performances in work like “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Independence Day.” His signature smoky voice has been featured in Disney’s “Mulan.” He also took Broadway by storm as Edna Turnblad in a long-running reboot of “Hairspray” beginning in 2002, for which he won the Tony for best performance by a leading actor in a musical. He’s repped by CAA.

Universal’s Senior Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Eichner is represented by UTA, 3 Arts, Slate and Ziffren Brittenham.