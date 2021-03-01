‘Borderlands’ Casts Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina

Ariana Greenblatt will play Tiny Tina, the teenage explosives expert, in Eli Roth’s adaptation of the video game phenomenon “Borderlands.” She joins a cast of heavyhitters and A-listers that includes Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Tannis and Jack Black as Claptrap.

The history of movie versions of video games can be a bit spotty — “Sonic the Hedgehog” was a hit, as was “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” but there are also lots of duds in the “Super Mario Brothers” and “Assassins Creed” vein. But there’s a reason that “Borderlands” is hotly anticipated. It’s one of the world’s most successful video game franchises, with more than 68 million units sold worldwide, including over 24 million units of “Borderlands 2” and 12 million units sold for “Borderlands 3.”

Greenblatt has already racked up some impressive credits despite her relative youth. She starred in “Love and Monsters,” “The One and Only Ivan,” and had a voice role in “Scoob.” She previously starred in the Disney Channel series “Stuck in the Middle” and appeared in Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and “A Bad Moms Christmas.” Her upcoming credits include starring opposite Gina Rodriguez in Netflix’s “Awake,” as well as a supporting role in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical “In the Heights.” She won the Tiny Tina part after a worldwide search.

“Ariana is a spectacular new talent in cinema,” Roth said. “She has already worked with many of my close collaborators and everyone raves about her. She blew us all away in her audition, and I cannot wait to see her bring the wild, insane and unpredictable Tiny Tina to the big screen. She’s going to blow up on screen like one of Tina’s grenades.”

Roth’s credits include “Hostel” and “Cabin Fever.”

The latest draft of “Borderlands” is by the two-time Emmy-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”). Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing through their Arad Productions banner, with Erik Feig also producing through Picturestart. James Myers and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing the project on behalf of Lionsgate. Emmy Yu is overseeing the film for Arad Productions. Lucy Kitada and Royce Reeves-Darby are overseeing the project for Picturestart.

Greenblatt is represented by Paradigm, Mosaic, Imprint PR and Schreck Rose Dapello. Robert Melnik negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate.