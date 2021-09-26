Bollywood Sets Post-Pandemic Release Dates for Delayed Blockbusters Starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh

Indian film producers have set release dates for long-delayed Bollywood films that star the cream of the industry and have blockbuster potential.

The moves follow an announcement by authorities in the state of Maharashtra, India’s biggest box office territory, that cinemas can re-open on Oct. 22 as the pandemic dies down.

From Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Sooryavanshi,” starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, will open Nov. 4, during the Diwali holiday period. Kabir Khan’s “83,” starring Ranveer Singh, which recounts the Indian men’s cricket team win in the 1983 World Cup, has locked in a Christmas 2021 slot. It will now compete with Viacom18’s “Forrest Gump” remake “Laal Singh Chaddha,” starring Aamir Khan, which has also set a Christmas date.

Yash Raj Films’ comedy “Bunty Aur Babli 2,” starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, will release Nov. 19. The studio’s big budget historical drama Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s “Prithviraj,” starring Kumar and Sanjay Dutt, is set for Jan. 21, 2022 while family entertainer “Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” starring Singh, will release Feb. 25, 2022. Action film “Shamshera,” with Ranbir Kapoor, Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, will release March 18, 2022.

T-Series’ comedy horror “Bhool Bhulaiyya 2,” starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, will release Nov. 19, while T-Series and Emmay Entertainment’s cop drama “Satyameva Jayate 2,” starring John Abraham, will release Nov. 26. T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures’ romance “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,” starring Aayushmann Khurrana and Kapoor has set a Dec. 10 date.

From Ajay Devgn Ffilms, aviation thriller “Mayday,” starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, will release April 29, 2022.

Only 28,326 new coronavirus cases were reported in India the last 24 hours, according to government figures.