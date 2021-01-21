Universal Sets New Release Dates for Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody,’ Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’

Universal Pictures and Focus Features have juggled a couple key releases on their 2021-2022 schedule.

Just a month ahead of its planned Feb. 26 wide release date, Universal has announced that “Nobody,” starring Emmy-winner Bob Odenkirk, will move back two months to April 2.

Directed by “Hardcore Henry” filmmaker Ilya Naishuller and “John Wick” franchise scripter Derek Kolstadt, Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, an average suburban dad, who sets off on a path of vengeance after his family is targeted by a dangerous adversary (Alexey Serebryakov). Rounding out the film’s cast — and Hutch’s family — are Christopher Lloyd (playing his father), RZA (his brother, “whose own hidden talents aid Hutch in his quest for vengeance”) and Connie Nielsen and Gage Munroe (as Hutch’s wife and teenage son).

Odenkirk is among the producers for the project alongside Marc Provissiero for Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, as well as “Hobbs and Shaw,” “Deadpool 2” and “Atomic Blonde” producers Kelly McCormick and David Leitch (for their company 87North) and Braden Aftergood (for his Eighty Two Films). The film is executive produced by Derek Kolstad, Marc S. Fischer and Tobey Maguire.

Universal also set Michael Bay’s “Ambulance” for a President’s Day weekend wide release, with the tense new thriller landing on Feb. 18, 2022. Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza Gonzalez star in the newest project produced and directed by Michael Bay.

The film’s screenplay from Chris Fedak is based on original story and 2005 Danish thriller “Ambulancen” by Lauritis Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen. Endeavor Content financed the film, which is also produced by Bradley J. Fisher (for New Republic Pictures), James Vanderbilt and William Sherak (for Project X) and Ian Bryce.

Focus Features also announced a new date for Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho,” which shifts its planned wide release from April 23 to October 22. Set in London and scripted by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the psychological thriller stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham.

The film is produced by Nira Park, Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Wright. Focus Features and Film4 co-financed the film.