Bob Iger and Willow Bay Honored at YES Gala

At Thursday night’s 20th anniversary celebration of Eric Eisner’s scholarship program YES for disadvantaged and underserved youth, David Geffen made a surprise $1 million donation, as did Mellody Hobson. Christina Aguilera performed in a sparkly pink dress and former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay passed out red roses (natch!) to guests gifting $10,000 donations. The event raised more than $5 million for the organization.

Power couple Bob Iger and Willow Bay were honored for their longtime support of YES at the event, which took place on a third-floor outdoor event space at the Maybourne, the Beverly Hills hotel formerly known as the Montage. “With all the uncertainty and all the anxiety and all of the turmoil that exists in our world today, it really is wonderful to come together and to be able to focus on something positive and celebrate an organization that has had such a meaningful and lasting impact on people’s lives,” Iger said.

Earlier in the evening, on the red carpet, Iger and Bay posed with many of the program’s alumni. “Hi, I’m Bob Iger,” the studio chief said.

Christina Aguilera

In a rare public appearance, Geffen co-chaired the event with Hobson. “It brings me to tears,” Geffen said of Eisner’s passionate work with YES. “And I just have to say, I’m not hands-on, I don’t do shit, I just give Eric money. And I am genuinely so moved by these young people that I’m going to give you another million dollars.”

Guests, who had to show proof of full vaccination before being allowed into the event, included Brian Grazer, Michael Milken, Lisa Eisner, Carey Lowell, Chuck Lorre, Brad Bell, Nina Shaw, Dana Walden, John Landgraf and Ashley Olsen.