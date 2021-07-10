‘Bo Burnham: Inside’ to Hit Theaters for One Night Only

Bo Burnham is giving you a reason to go outside.

On July 22, the comedian’s latest Netflix special, “Inside,” will hit theaters nationwide for one night only. It first premiered on the streamer on May 30.

“Come on out,” Burnham invited fans via Twitter.

“Iconic Events Releasing is excited to bring Bo Burnham’s hilarious and groundbreaking musical comedy special to movie theaters so that Bo’s fans can experience all the laughs and incredible music together,” Iconic CEO Steve Bunnell said, who is partnering with Netflix for the special theatrical run.

While watching “Inside” at home may offer an experience more reflective of Burnham’s development of the special, heading to a theater will heighten the musical-like nature of the production. To laugh along with strangers about depressive spirals and the dark side of the internet, among Burnham’s other musings, emphasizes “Inside’s” ability to offer a cathartic experience.

Though not advertised as a sing-along, Burnham fans will likely know the words to catchy tunes like “White Women of Instagram,” “Sexting,” “Bezos I” and “Unpaid Intern.” On June 9, “Bo Burnham: Inside (The Songs)” was released and hit No. 1 on Billboard’s comedy albums chart. By the end of the month, it was No. 7 on Billboard’s Top 200.

Burnham wrote, directed, shot and edited “Inside” by himself over the course of the pandemic. The lone venture allowed the internet comedian turned actor-director to hone in on the absurd darkness of the last year and ponder about privilege, identity and being a newly-30 millennial. It is a continuation of his relationship with Netflix, which is also streaming his other stand-up specials, “what.” and “Make Happy.”

Tickets for “Bo Burnham: Inside” are available here.