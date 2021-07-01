Blumhouse’s Mary Lisio Steps Down as EVP of Alternative and Non-Scripted (EXCLUSIVE)

Blumhouse Television’s Mary Lisio is resigning her post.

Named executive vice president of alternative and non-scripted programming at Jason Blum’s division in 2018, Lisio is departing the company amicably to pursue other opportunities.

Her departure comes as a result of Blumhouse TV’s recent exclusive, multi-year unscripted overall deal with ITV America. The pact was designed to pivot the division closer to the core Blumhouse brand, leaning into provocative horror, paranormal reality and suspense-driven series. The division will also work with producers across ITV America’s six vertical labels — ITV Entertainment, Leftfield Pictures, Sirens Media, Thinkfactory Media, High Noon Entertainment and Good Caper Content — to develop new concepts and IP.

Lisio is an Emmy winner who oversaw several of the company’s acclaimed, premium non-fiction series and documentary films, and she was also involved in the development of scripted fare including the deal with NBC News Studios to develop and produce original scripted shows based on content from “Dateline NBC.” The partnership yielded the upcoming limited series “The Thing About Pam” starring Renee Zellweger.

“Mary was a force in coming in to kickstart Blumhouse TV’s documentary and unscripted efforts and really helped us define true horror in the premium documentary series and film space. We are grateful for all of her terrific work and wish her only the best in her next endeavor,” said Jeremy Gold, Blumhouse TV president of production.

Lisio oversaw the upcoming docuseries “Worst Roommate Ever,” based on a New York Magazine article; “Fall River” for EPIX, which premiered in May; and the top-rated “The People v. The Klan” at CNN. She also developed the upcoming HBO Max two-part docuseries about the late actor Brittany Murphy.

Lisio’s work at Blumhouse also included “Pray Away,’ the feature-length documentary from director Kristine Stolakis and executive producer Ryan Murphy; “A Wilderness of Error” for FX; and the acclaimed “A Secret Love,” which was nominated for two Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards.

Prior to joining Blumhouse, Lisio served as SVP of non-fiction and branded content and was executive producer on specials and nonfiction series for Ridley Scott’s Scott Free and RSA Films. Titles there included “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives” and the Emmy-winning History channel series “Gettysburg.” Before Scott Free, Lisio was Vice President at R.J. Cutler’s Actual Reality Pictures, where she developed and produced both television series and feature documentaries including “The September Issue.”