‘Blue Beetle’ Moves to Theaters; ‘Toto,’ ‘Last Train to New York’ Dated

Warner Bros. has announced release dates for several films including DC’s “Blue Beetle,” directed by Angel Manuel Soto, which is now due Aug. 18, 2023. The superhero saga was originally set to premiere on HBO Max, but will now start its run exclusively in theaters.

Starring “Cobra Kai” actor Xolo Maridueña, “Blue Beetle” will focus on the most recent version of Blue Beetle, introduced in 2006, as the Mexican-American teen Jaime Reyes. “I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him,” Maridueña told Variety when he was cast. Along with “Batgirl,” it had originally been developed as an HBO Max project.

“The Last Train to New York,” based on Korean zombie movie “Train to Busan,” will open April 21, 2023. Timo Tjahjanto directs from a script by Gary Dauberman, with James Wan producing.

Meanwhile, animated Wizard of Oz feature “Toto,” told from the POV of the titular pooch, is set to open Feb. 2, 2024. Alex Timbers directs from a John August script, with Derek Fray producing.

The studio unveiled a slew of dates for both theatrical and HBO Max premieres Thursday, including Steven Soderbergh’s thriller “Kimi,” starring Zoe Kravitz, which will stream exclusively on HBO Max on Feb. 10. Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens, Charles Halford, Devin Retray and Jacob Vargas co-star with Rita Wilson. Soderbergh’s recent films “No Sudden Move” and “Let Them All Talk” also premiered exclusively on HBO Max.

HBO Max will also premiere Megan Park’s “The Fallout” on Feb. 10 and Christopher Winterbauer’s “Moonshot” on March 24.