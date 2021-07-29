The BloodList Annual Horror Script Survey Relaunches Talent Discovery Program With Village Roadshow, Brillstein (EXCLUSIVE)

The BloodList, an annual ranking of the best genre film scripts and TV pilots, is rebooting its talent discovery program with some heavyweight partners.

Village Roadshow Pictures and Brillstein Entertainment will now oversee submissions for the list’s Fresh Blood section, emphasizing diversity and inclusion. Both features and series will be considered, and the companies will select a script to develop and produce from the list. Jillian Apfelbaum and Tristen Tuckfield will oversee for Village Roadshow Pictures.

Created in 2009 by literary manager and Brillstein producer Kailey Marsh, the upcoming 13th installment of the list will feature a selection of horror, thriller, dark comedy, sci-fi, psychological drama and dark fantasy projects. Previous BloodList entries include “The Autopsy of Jane Doe,” “Black Swan,” “The Shallows,” “Warm Bodies” and “His House.”

Village Roadshow is currently in negotiations to develop “Little India” by Raj Balu, which was a selection from 2020 Fresh Blood competition. The film follows an immigrant jeweler in financial ruin who summons the powers of Hindu black magic to terrifying effect. Christian Taylor of Taylor Lane Productions will produce. Balu is represented by Nick Leicht at Elixir Entertainment and Bradley Garrett at Cohen & Gardner.

Popular on Variety

Apfelbaum and Tuckfield said they were “thrilled to work alongside Kailey and the Brillstein team to discover new voices, find excellent material, and bring a much-needed fresh perspective to the dark genres we know and love.”

Marsh said “being able to produce some of the incredible Fresh Blood projects is a dream, and we are excited to have such phenomenal partners in Village Roadshow Pictures,”

Submissions open on August 1st and close on August 15th, with selections being announced on October 29, 2021.