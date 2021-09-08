Tribeca Winner ‘Blind Ambition’ Sold to Samuel Goldwyn for U.S., Curzon for U.K., by Protagonist (EXCLUSIVE)

Protagonist Pictures has closed sales on several key territories, including the U.S. and U.K., on 2021 Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award-winning documentary “Blind Ambition.”

Protagonist Pictures CEO Dave Bishop revealed to Variety that sales include Samuel Goldwyn Films for the U.S., Curzon for the U.K., Level for Canada, Paradiso for Benelux, Weltkino for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Non Stop for Scandinavia, Madman for Australia and New Zealand and New Select for Japan.

Directed by Warwick Ross and Rob Coe, “Blind Ambition” follows four friends who have conquered the odds to become South Africa’s top sommeliers after escaping starvation and tyranny in their homeland of Zimbabwe. Driven by relentless optimism, a passion for their craft and a sense of national pride, they form Zimbabwe’s first national wine tasting team and set their sights on the coveted title of “World Wine Tasting Champions.”

Ross and Coe also produced the film for Australia’s Third Man Films, and wrote alongside Paul Murphy and Madeleine Ross.

Peter Godwyn, president of Samuel Goldwyn Films, said: “I’ve been a fan of Warwick and Rob since seeing their award-winning documentary ‘Red Obsession.’ We are very excited to be working with them and bringing this triumphant tale to U.S. audiences.

Protagonist chief commercial officer George Hamilton added: “Having a top-tier group of distributors on board to share with the world this uplifting story of four friends triumphing against all odds is a delight. Particularly in a time when it is easy to focus on the negative, we are proud to have these partners shining a light on such a moving and heartwarming adventure.”

Protagonist Pictures is the international sales, finance and production company behind films such as “The Souvenir” Parts I and II and “Saint Maud.”

As revealed by Variety, the company went through a significant management restructuring process recently.

Current sales titles for Protagonist include Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas starrer “Official Competition,” which premiered recently at the Venice Film Festival and has already sold widely; Rebecca Miller’s “She Came to Me,” starring Anne Hathaway, Tahar Rahim, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig and Matthew Broderick; underwater thriller “The Dive”; and “The Damned,” with Odessa Young.

In pre-production is Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist,” starring Joel Edgerton, Marion Cotillard and Mark Rylance.

In post-production is “Call Jane,” directed by Phyllis Nagy and starring Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara and Rupert Friend.