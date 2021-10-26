Bleecker Street Buys Family Drama ‘Sundown’ Starring Tim Roth, Set to Release in 2022

Bleecker Street has landed North American rights to “Sundown,” a suspenseful drama about family and privilege.

Filmmaker Michel Franco (” After Lucia”) wrote and directed the movie, which will be released in theaters sometime in 2022.

“Sundown” — starring Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Iazua Larios and Henry Goodman — follows a wealthy British family on a vacation abruptly cut short in Acapulco. When one relative disrupts the family’s tight-knit order, simmering tensions threaten to expose long-gestating rifts.

It premiered at Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival to solid reviews. Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge praised “Sundown,” calling it the “high-minded director’s most successful film to date.”

“‘Sundown’ is an intricate, unconventional puzzle — a mystery, complete with murder, in which the solution isn’t nearly so important as the process of putting it all together,” Debruge wrote in his review.

Franco says he hopes the movie sparks a dialogue. “I’m excited to partner with such a thoughtful distributor as Bleecker Street to bring ‘Sundown’ to North American audiences,” Franco said in a statement. “’Sundown’ was born out of important questions I was considering personally and I’m thrilled to see the conversations it will start.”

The film was produced by Michel Franco, Cristina Velasco L. and Eréndira Núñez Larios. Executive producers include Tim Roth and Lorenzo Vigas. It is a Teorema production in coproduction with Film I Väst, CommonGround Pictures and Luxbox.

“Michel Franco’s film is an incisive look into the human psyche,” said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. “Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainbourg give such powerful performances you can’t take your eyes off the screen as their stories unfold.”

Bleecker Street recently released “Mass” starring Reed Birney, Ann Dowd and Jason Isaacs; “I’m Your Man” with Dan Stevens; and “Together” featuring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan. The production company’s upcoming slate includes Geeta Malik’s family comedy “India Sweets and Spices.”

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson, Miranda King and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and ICM Partners.