Bleecker Street Buys ‘The Loneliest Whale,’ Plots July Release

Bleecker Street has secured North American rights to “The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52,” a new documentary from Joshua Zeman. The film will be released in theaters on July 9.

The documentary centers on the “52 Hertz Whale,” which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale.

“The team of scientists and filmmakers take the audience on a wild search for this mysterious creature,” said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. “They follow in the steps of the great intrepid explorers searching for nature’s wonders, but also a greater understanding of man’s place in the world and what we must do to ensure its survival.”

Bleecker Street recently released the “The World to Come,” a historical romance with Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby, as well as the Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci drama “Supernova” and the Julia Garner drama “The Assistant.” Upcoming releases include “Together Together” with Ed Helms and Patti Harrison and “Dream Horse” with Toni Collette and Damian Lewis.

Zeman directed the docu-series “Murder Mountain” and co-produced “Mysterious Skin” and “The Station Agent.”

“The story of the ’52 Hertz Whale’ resonates with so many of us right now, especially as we try to navigate our current issues of isolation and loneliness,” says Zeman. “We are so proud to partner with Bleecker Street in bringing this inspiring message of interconnection to the world.”

The film was produced by Zeman and Jonathan Shukat, co-produced by Caitlin Colford and executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, Lucy Sumner, Adrian Grenier, Brian Devine, Evan Krauss, Gabriel Napora, Yas Taalat, and Yipeng Ben Lu.

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with CAA Media Finance and Evan Krauss of Eisner, LLP on behalf of the filmmakers.