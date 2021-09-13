Bleecker Street Nabs U.S. Rights to Geeta Malik’s ‘India Sweets and Spices’

Bleecker Street has acquired the U.S. rights to Geeta Malik’s “India Sweets and Spices,” premiering in theaters on Nov. 19.

The film, which debuted at Tribeca Film Festival, follows Alia Kapur (Sophia Ali) as she returns to her family’s posh suburban New Jersey home after a year away at college and turns their well-ordered life upside down. When she befriends Varun (Rish Shah), the handsome son of the new owners of the local Indian grocery store, she invites him to a family dinner party where family secrets fly.

Manisha Koirala, Adil Hussain, Deepti Gupta and Ved Sapru also star in the humorous coming-of-age tale, produced and financed by Madison Wells and SK Global Entertainment, and producers Naomi Despres, Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti and Gigi Pritzker. Adrian Alperovich, Kilian Kerwin, Mark O’Connor, Bruce Toll and Rachel Shane executive produce.

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and CAA, alongside Brian Kornreich and Steve Tsoneff, SKG and MW’s respective Heads of Business Affairs.

“India Sweets and Spices is a film so close to my heart, and I’m thrilled to be working with such a passionate team at Bleecker Street,” writer and director Malik said. “I know we’re in great hands for sharing our movie with the world.”

India Sweets & Spices, a real chain of Indian grocery stores across Southern California, has objected to the film’s use of its trademark. Raj Jawa, whose father started the franchise, has waged on online campaign and written to Malik’s representatives to change the movie’s title.