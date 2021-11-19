Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Adds Delroy Lindo to Cast

Delroy Lindo is joining the cast of Marvel Studios’ “Blade,” starring Mahershala Ali as the titular human-vampire hybrid. Lindo, who’s most recently appeared in the Netflix Western “The Harder They Fall” as Marshall Bass Reeves, is the first actor to join the cast since Ali broke the news of the “Blade” reboot at the end of Marvel Studios’ 2019 panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Bassam Tariq (“Mogul Mowgli”) is directing the feature project from a script by Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO’s “Watchmen”).

A representative for Marvel could not be reached for comment.

More to come.