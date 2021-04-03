Natasha Romanoff Confronts Her Past in New ‘Black Widow’ Trailer

Following a recent premiere date delay, Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for “Black Widow.”

“One thing’s for sure, I’m done running from my past,” Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), says over a flurry of fight sequences.

The spy thriller sees Black Widow face the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy arises with ties to her past. In order to become an Avenger, she must now confront her past as a spy and the broken relationships she left behind.

“Black Widow” is the first film in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Within that timeline, its events occur after “Captain America: Civil War,” but before “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Among the most anticipated movies of the year, “Black Widow” was originally set to debut on May 7. But Disney announced a major overhaul of its 2021 movie slate last month, including the delay of “Black Widow,” which will now release on July 9 to theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access. Given that theaters are opening back up and last summer went without a Marvel blockbuster for the first time in 10 years, it is likely fans will be all in for the big-screen experience.

In addition to Johansson, “Black Widow” features Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz. It is produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and directed by Cate Shortland, who will be the first woman to solo direct a Marvel film. The first ever was Anna Boden, who co-directed “Captain Marvel” with Ryan Fleck.

Watch the full trailer below.