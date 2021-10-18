Black Bear Hires Veteran Producer and Manager Keith Redmon (EXCLUSIVE)

Keith Redmon has joined Teddy Schwarzman’s Black Bear Pictures as a partner. He’s being tasked with heading up Black Bear Global, a newly created division which will focus on building strategic alliances and co-productions between the company and talent, production companies and partners overseas.

Redmon, who was at Anonymous Content for two decades, will also help build Black Bear’s management portfolio. He will continue to represent motion picture and television literary clients including: Daniel Barber (“Harry Brown”), Stephen Berra (“The Good Life”), Hagen Bogdanski (“Berlin Station”), Giuseppe Capotondi (“The Burnt Orange Heresy”), John Hillcoat (“The Proposition”), Kyle Killen (“Halo”), Raine Allen Miller, Schiaffino Musarra, Michael Punke (“The Revenant”), Johan Renck (“Chernobyl”), Michaël Roskam (“The Drop), Isaiah Seret, David Slade (“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”), Mark L. Smith (“The Midnight Sky”) and Morten Tyldum (“The Imitation Game”). Redmon was ousted from Anonymous in June. At the time, the company offered no public explanation for his exit beyond an email to staff acknowledging that he was no longer with Anonymous.

Redmon was nominated for an Oscar for producing Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “The Revenant,” which grossed $533 million worldwide and won three Academy Awards, including Oscars for direction and for Leonardo DiCaprio’s lead performance. He also produced George Clooney’s latest feature, “The Midnight Sky,” for Netflix; John Hillcoat’s “Triple 9” starring Kate Winslet, Woody Harrelson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Anthony Mackie and Gal Gadot; and Neil Burger’s upcoming “The Marsh King’s Daughter,” starring Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn, which Redmon produced alongside client Smith and Black Bear’s Schwarzman. STX Films will release the picture domestically. Redmon also served as executive producer on Olen Steinhauer’s “Berlin Station” for Epix and Justin Marks’ “Counterpart” for Starz starring J.K. Simmons.

At Anonymous Content, Redmon was a partner and head of international. He spearheaded the formation of Chapter One, a U.K. joint venture with United Agents and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates; AC Nordic, a Scandinavian joint venture and AC Brazil.

Also joining Black Bear is Kathryn Thal, who worked with Redmon at Anonymous for the last two and a half years, building out and servicing international co-ventures and sourcing project-related opportunities. Prior to that, Thal served as manager of development at Hunting Lane, and worked in various capacities at Netflix, HBO and ICM Partners. Thal will serve as vice president, Black Bear Global, and report directly to Redmon.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled for Keith and Katie to join our growing team at Black Bear,” said Schwarzman. “I have worked closely with Keith for over ten years, from ‘The Imitation Game’ to ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter,’ and can’t commend higher his creative instincts, principled approach and unwavering dedication to his clients. I’m excited that he and Katie are reuniting at Black Bear, where we are energized by the myriad opportunities that exist overseas and the potential to redefine what’s possible for client representation.”

“Katie and I are honored to be joining the fantastic team at Black Bear,” said Redmon. “Teddy has built an incredibly dynamic company known for its strong commitment to creating quality content while maintaining an artist friendly environment. I look forward to working with Teddy and everyone at Black Bear as they enter an exciting new phase of growth.”

Black Bear has moved aggressively into the film business, releasing five films over the past year, including J Blakeson’s “I Care A Lot” which earned Rosamund Pike the Golden Globe for best actress, musical or comedy. Black Bear is currently in production on Dave Franco’s “Somebody I Used to Know” for Amazon Studios. The company previously worked with Franco on last year’s genre hit, “The Rental.” It is also in post-production on “The Marsh King’s Daughter” and Martin Campbell’s “Memory”, starring Liam Neeson and Guy Pearce. Black Bear is in pre-production on “Nyad,” starring Annette Bening, which marks the narrative directing debut of directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, who won an Oscar for directing the documentary “Free Solo.” Black Bear also runs an independent television studio and Elevation Pictures, a Canadian film distribution company.