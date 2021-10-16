‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Debuts First Look at DC Anti-Hero

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam has finally come to life.

After over a decade of development, fans finally got a first look at “Black Adam,” the feature film starring Johnson as the DC Comics anti-hero and sworn nemesis of Shazam!

Johnson unveiled the teaser on Saturday to open DC Fandome, the virtual fan event designed to promote the vast ecosystem of entertainment based on DC Comics superheroes.

Along with Johnson’s character, “Black Adam” also focuses on the members of the Justice Society: Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, who can fly thanks to his special metal wings; Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, who can control his molecules and thereby change his size, density, and strength; Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, who can control the wind; and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, an archeologist who becomes a powerful sorcerer while wearing the Helmet of Fate.

Johnson started circling the roles of both Black Adam and Shazam! as early as 2007, as the prospect of a feature adaptation bounced through various hands at Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. By 2014, Johnson signed up to play Black Adam in a “Shazam!” movie, but by 2017, the studio elected to spin off the character into his own franchise, with Zachary Levi headlining 2019’s “Shazam!”

“This film, this universe has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time,” Johnson said before introducing the first look at the film. “The film has without question some of the biggest action sequences I have ever been a part of.”

That same year, Jaume Collet-Serra, who directed Johnson in Disney’s hit film “Jungle Cruise,” signed on to helm “Black Adam,” from a script by Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani and Adam Sztykiel. After the pandemic shutdown, Johnson shot the film earlier this year.

“Black Adam” will open on July 29, 2022.

You can watch the first look, in which Black Adam is released after 5,000 years of captivity, below.