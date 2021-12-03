Bitcoin’s Mysterious Origins at Center of ‘Finding Satoshi,’ New Doc From Director Matthew Miele (EXCLUSIVE)

A new documentary is in the works exploring the mysterious founder of Bitcoin and the larger state of cryptocurrency.

Director Matthew Miele (“Always at The Carlyle,” “Quixotic Endeavors”) will helm the project, titled “Finding Satoshi.” The film will investigate the origins of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, whose identity and invention remains secret.

Tucker Tooley, the veteran filmmaker behind movies like “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and “Den of Thieves,” will produce. Bestselling author William Cohan will interview notable experts on the topic, as well as executive produce with Greg Renker. The film aims to be the most comprehensive film examining cryptocurrency to date.

“With Matthew at the helm and Bill’s investigative complexity and nuance added to the mix, we are thrilled to start the hunt for answers about Satoshi Nakamoto and examine the rise of perhaps the greatest challenge to our financial world order as we know it,” said Tooley.

Cohan’s works include the New York Times bestsellers “Money and Power: How Goldman Sachs Came to Rule the World,” “House of Cards: A Tale of Hubris and Wretched Excess on Wall Street,” and “The Last Tycoons: The Secret History of Lazard Frères & Co.”

“I am thrilled and honored to be working with Tucker on this feature-length documentary film about cryptocurrency,” said Cohan. “The topic is both timely and important. With no agenda, or biases, or preconceived notions, the idea for the film is to interview a range of cryptocurrency experts – the zealots, the founders, the apostates, the regulators, the academics, the money men and women – who comprise this fascinating and mysterious new world, with the sole purpose of trying to inform and to delight as wide an audience as possible.”

Additional subjects include: Fred Ehrsam, the co-founder of Coinbasae; Gary Gensler, former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; and Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The project is currently seeking distribution.