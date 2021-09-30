Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ Adds Jim Rash, Eve Lindley, Peter Kim and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Billy Eichner’s landmark romantic comedy “Bros” has added a new crop of actors to its ensemble cast. All principals in the Universal Pictures project are LGBTQ+.

New additions include Academy Award-winning actor-writer Jim Rash, Eve Lindley, D’Lo Srijaerajah, Peter Kim, Justin Covington, Dot-Marie Jones and Becca Blackwell.

The cast reflects a broad range of comedic talent and was built to expand and diversify queer representation on screen. The film is produced by Judd Apatow and Nicholas Stoller, who is also directing. Eichner stars with the previously announced Luke Macfarlane, TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz and Guy Branum.

“After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast,” Eichner previously said of the film.

The film is described as a “heartfelt comedy about two two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

Lindley is a Latinx trans actress who broke out on Jason Segel’s AMC series “Dispatches From Elsewhere.” Eve’s credits also include “Mr. Robot,” Katie Holmes’ directorial debut “All We Had,” Netflix’s “Tales of the City” reboot and “After Yang.”

Rash is best known for starring in the NBC comedy series “Community.” He won the Academy Award for co-writing “The Descendants” from director Alexander Payne, which also landed nominations for best picture, best directing, best editing and best actor for George Clooney. Rash co-directed “Downhill” starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and recently had a recurring role on the ABC series “American Housewife.”

Srijaerajah is a queer/transgender Tamil-Sri Lankan-American actor, writer and comedian whose work has appeared in film, music, stage and spoken word formats. Srijaerajah’s credits include “Looking,” “Transparent” and “Sense8.”

Kim is a veteran screen actor who has most recently appeared in the Lena Waithe-produced “The Forty-Year-Old Version.” The Korean American performer’s stage credits include the recent “Wild Goose Dreams” at The Public Theater and on Broadway in the Tony-winning “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”

Covington is a Brooklyn-based comedian, writer, and actor working the comedy circuit at venues like Caroline’s on Broadway and Las Culturistas’ “I Don’t Think So Honey Live.” In addition to stand-up comedy, Covington also appeared in the second season of the Netflix original “Easy.”

Jones received three consecutive Emmy nominations for her role as football coach Shannon Beiste on the seminal TV hit “Glee,” and received the Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. She is known for her poignant roles in both drama and comedy, most recently the Indie Spirit nominated feature “Greener Grass” and “Golden Arm” opposite Mary Holland.

Blackwell just wrapped production on Noah Baumbach’s upcoming Netflix feature “White Noise” opposite Adam Driver. They are a New York City-based trans actor, performer, and playwright. Blackwell’s credits include “Ramy,” “High Maintenance” and “Shameless.” They were last seen on stage at the Vineyard Theater in Obie Award winner Tina Satter’s “Is This a Room.”

“Bros” will open in theaters on August 12, 2022.