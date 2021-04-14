Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish’s ‘Here Today’ Set for May Release

Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish’s new film “Here Today” will be here soon.

The comedy starring Emmy and Tony Award winner Crystal and Emmy and Grammy winner Haddish will launch on May 7.

Crystal plays a veteran comedy writer named Charlie Burnz, who forms an unlikely, yet hilarious and touching friendship with New York singer Emma Payge (Haddish) that “kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.” Rounding out the film’s cast are Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, Louisa Krause, Anna Deavere Smith and Nyambi Nyambi.

Crystal directed the film, his third feature and eighth directorial effort. Crystal also co-wrote the screenplay with his fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum and Emmy Award-winning writer Alan Zweibel, whose short story “The Prize” inspired the film.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions’ Stage 6 Films has acquired worldwide rights to the project, which is a co-production by Astute Films, Crystal’s Face Productions and Big Head Productions.

Haddish also produced the film, alongside Zweibel, Astute Films’ Fred Bernstein and Dominique Telso. Executive producers on the project are Rick Jackson, Claudine Marrotte and Samantha Sprecher.

“I’m so grateful to get the chance to bring this charming and beautiful story to life,” Crystal said when the production was announced in September 2019. “To write this with Alan was a joy, and to have Tiffany as my co-star is fantastic. The generational differences in our comedy will be great to play with. She’s explosively funny and genuinely human at the same time. Excited to explore all our possibilities together.”