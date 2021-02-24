Pulitzer Finalist ‘Billion Dollar Whale’ Authors Bradley Hope, Tom Wright Launch Content Company Project Brazen

The Wall Street Journal reporters who blew the lid off a $6 billion scandal are now launching an outfit that promises to lay bare more true stories from around the world.

Tom Wright and Bradley Hope have teamed for Project Brazen, a multi-platform journalism studio that will uncover global true stories from the world of entertainment, business, crime and international politics via podcasts, books, documentaries, television series and films.

Wright and Hope worked together at the Wall Street Journal and led the newspaper’s team that exposed the 1Malaysia Development Bhd. (1MDB) scandal, a $6 billion fraud that brought down a government and forced Goldman Sachs to pay the largest ever penalty under U.S. bribery laws.

Sought by authorities for the 1MDB fraud is Malaysian playboy Jho Low, who befriended banks, Hollywood celebrities and politicians, and remains a fugitive to this day. Project Brazen was the codename Wright and Hope gave to a three-year investigation that spanned the globe from Curaçao to Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur and Los Angeles. They co-wrote the international bestseller “Billion Dollar Whale” (2018) based on their research.

“Billion Dollar Whale” is being developed into a limited television series by SK Global, the studio behind “Crazy Rich Asians.”

For their 1MDB reporting, Wright and Hope were Pulitzer Prize finalists, and also won the Gerald Loeb Award for International Reporting and the TRACE International Investigative Reporting Award.

Project Brazen, which recently signed with UTA in all areas, will announce a slate of projects imminently.

“Project Brazen’s stories transport audiences inside hidden worlds. Through our painstaking and challenging reporting process, we peel back the cover on international crime, business and politics,” Wright and Hope said in a statement.

Over a 20-year career with the Wall Street Journal, Tom Wright reported from across Asia and was one of the first foreign correspondents to arrive in Abbottabad, Pakistan, after the assassination of Osama bin Laden. In 2020, Stanford University honored him with its Shorenstein award for services to journalism in Asia. He’s based in Singapore.

Bradley Hope, based in London, wrote for the Wall Street Journal for seven years from New York City and London. Before that, he spent six years as a correspondent in the Middle East, where he covered the Arab Spring uprisings from Cairo, Tripoli, Tunis and Beirut. He is the co-author of “Blood and Oil,” a look inside the royal family of Saudi Arabia and its powerful crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.