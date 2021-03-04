‘Billie Holiday’ Named Top Film by AARP; Aaron Sorkin Is a Double Winner

Hulu’s “The United States vs Billie Holiday” won the top prize and Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) was a double winner in AARP Magazine’s annual awards, while “This Is Us” and “The Queen’s Gambit” were saluted in AARP’s first TV honors.

The winners:

Picture/Movie for Grownups: “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Actress: Sophia Loren (“The Life Ahead”)

Actor: Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Supporting actress: Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Supporting actor: Demián Bichir (“Land”)

Director: Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Screenwriter: Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Ensemble: “One Night in Miami”

Intergenerational: “Minari”

Buddy picture: “Da 5 Bloods”

Time Capsule: “Mank”

Grownup love story: “Supernova”

Documentary: “A Secret Love”

Foreign/international film: “Collective” (Romania)

Actress (TV): Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Actor (TV): Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Series: “This Is Us” (NBC)

TV Movie/limited series: “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Career achievement: George Clooney

Clooney’s award had been previously announced. In all, 13 films were honored, each receiving one prize, aside from Sorkin’s double win for Netflix’s “Trial of the Chicago 7.”

“We are excited to share this year’s Movies for Grownups Awards honorees and celebrate the work of these formidable filmmakers,” said Tim Appelo, AARP film and TV critic. He added, “We have expanded our categories into TV to reflect changes in how audiences consume content.”

The virtual ceremony for AARP’s Annual Movies for Grownups Awards will be broadcast by PBS on March 28, hosted by NBC News’ “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb. This is the fourth consecutive year the awards will be broadcast on PBS.

AARP’s Movies for Grownups program has championed movies by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and highlighting films that resonate with older viewers.

