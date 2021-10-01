Producer Bibby Dunn Named President of Mark Gordon Pictures

Veteran producer Bibby Dunn has been promoted to president of Mark Gordon Pictures.

In the expanded role, Dunn will run production and development, produce scripted film and television content, manage sales across broadcast, cable and streaming, and oversee operations of the company’s three offices in Los Angeles, New York and London.

“Bibby is a fantastic developer, a meticulous and tenacious producer and a wonderful human being most of all,” Gordon said, announcing Dunn’s promotion. “I have watched her grow and thrive over the past 8 years, and there is no one I would rather have lead our team of producers into the next chapter of our company.”

Dunn was instrumental in the launch of Mark Gordon Pictures in March 2020, following Gordon’s exit as President and Chief Content Officer of eOne in 2019.

“I’ve learned so much from Mark over the years and am honored to take on this new role at Mark Gordon Pictures,” Dunn said in a statement. “Just as Mark’s work has never been defined by any one genre or type, what I love about the company we are building is that everyone has a voice, and because of that we have an eclectic selection of projects that reflect our interest and passions.”

Most recently, Dunn shepherded the development and sales of television projects to Apple, BET and Disney’s international streaming service, Star. She also worked with Gordon to acquire and package the entire catalogue of “Narnia” fantasy novels at Netflix, which the company is currently developing as various film and television properties. In addition to Dunn and Gordon, the Mark Gordon Pictures team includes Bonnie-Chance Roberts, Katie Myers, Beth Pattinson and Jessica Chase.

“I am excited to be working alongside him and our fantastic team of producers as the company continues to grow into its next iteration,” Dunn added.

Dunn began her tenure with Gordon in 2013 at his previous producing shingle, The Mark Gordon Company, where she worked on films including “Steve Jobs” and “War Dogs.” After being promoted into the television department, Dunn also worked on Mark Gordon Co. shows including Showtime’s “Ray Donovan”, ABC’s “Quantico,” and CBS’ “Criminal Minds Beyond Borders.”

At eOne, Dunn served as Vice President of Development, where she oversaw the development and initial pilot production of ABC’s “The Rookie” and developed shows including Fox’s “Deputy” and Freeform’s “Cruel Summer.” Dunn also oversaw multiple development projects including Neil Gaiman’s “Neverwhere,” which has since been set up at Amazon.