‘Bewitched’ Movie in Development at Sony

Sony Pictures is in early development on a new adaptation of the classic 60s and 70s TV series “Bewitched,” starring Elizabeth Montgomery.

The new film comes from producers John Davis and John Fox (“Dolemite is My Name,” “Game Night”) with a script written by Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett (“12 Monkeys,” “MacGyver”).

In 2005, Sony Pictures released “Bewitched,” a romantic-comedy adaptation of the show from Nora Ephron, starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell.

