Betty White’s 100th Birthday Celebration Is Coming to Theaters

Betty White will invite her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday with “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration,” a one-day only theatrical event distributed by Fathom Events. The event was announced by Fathom Events on Thursday.

The movie event will screen in 900 movie theaters nationwide on Jan. 17, 2022, the day of White’s centenary. Screenings will begin at local times of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.. Tickets are now available for purchase.

Filmmakers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein were given exclusive access by White to craft “100 Years Young.” The event will offer a look into the beloved star’s behind-the-scenes life, her relationship with her office staff and her efforts as an animal advocate. “100 Years Young” will also welcome viewers into White’s birthday party, with a guest list that includes Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

“Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be great,” White said in a statement.

Additionally, the special event film will feature clips from White’s impressive career of screen acting credits, with footage from “Golden Girls,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Hot in Cleveland” and her award-winning Super Bowl commercial for Snickers. “100 Years Young” will also feature a look at a lost episode from White’s ’50s sitcom days.

“We didn’t want this day to pass without bringing together all the people that love her, from her co-stars and friends to her many millions of fans of all ages, to celebrate her 100th birthday with an entertaining and loving look at what makes Betty a national treasure,” filmmaker Boettcher said in a statement.