Emmy-Winning Filmmaker Bert Marcus Signs With Range Media Partners (EXCLUSIVE)

Bert Marcus, founder and CEO of Bert Marcus Productions, has signed with Range Media Partners. Marcus will be represented by a core team consisting of Matt Graham, CJ Cook, Tyler Henry, Ben Grayson and Rich Cook.

“Bert is a creative engine, his mind works at a million miles an hour,” Graham, Range Media Partners’ managing partner and head of music, said announcing the signing. “He is always finding the most interesting way into a world as a storyteller which is what has made his films so sticky. We believe his creativity, experience and resources are a force multiplier for us on the unscripted side of our business. We are beyond thrilled to collaborate with such a talent.”

Bert Marcus Productions creates and oversees unscripted feature film and television content, while Bert Marcus Film is the company’s scripted feature film and television arm, working toward the company’s overall mission to “craft distinctive, vibrant and thought-provoking films that deliver socially impactful stories through an entertaining lens.”

The company’s recent projects include HBO’s “The Apollo,” which won the 2020 Emmy Award for outstanding documentary or non-fiction special, and “Bull,” starring Rob Morgan, which debuted at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. Marcus also wrote and directed the Netflix documentary “The American Meme,” starring Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber.

In April, Marcus directed Triller Fight Club’s record-breaking pay-per-view fight between Jake Paul and MMA fighter Ben Askren. The production for the sporting event went far beyond the fight, including performances by Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer and hip-hop supergroup Mt. Westmore, featuring Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, in addition to appearances by Pete Davidson and Jack Harlow, among others. The massive production, staged at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, covered almost the entirety of the stadium floor, with approximately 65 cameras, 196 lights and five rigs.

Range Media Partners was founded in September 2020 by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel and Jack Whigham. Its clientele spans film, television, music, literary and activism and include Naomi Ackie, Michael Bay, Mariah Carey, Emilia Clarke, Bradley Cooper, Taron Egerton, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, Anna Kendrick, Keira Knightley, Gabrielle Union and the Michael Crichton Estate. The firm also represents filmmakers Tim Van Patten, Niclas Larsson, Ricky Staub, Dan Walser, Corin Hardy and Cédric Jimenez.

Marcus is repped by WME and Marc Simon of Fox Rothschild.