Bleecker Street Acquires U.S. Rights to Berlin Winner ‘I’m Your Man,’ Starring Dan Stevens and Maren Eggert

Bleecker Street has acquired U.S. rights to Maria Schrader’s “I’m Your Man,” which won the Berlinale’s Silver Bear for leading performance for Maren Eggert. The film, which also stars Dan Stevens, will be released in theaters later this year with a VOD release to follow.

In the film, Eggert plays Alma, a scientist coerced into participating in an extraordinary study in order to obtain research funds for her work. For three weeks, she has to live with a humanoid robot tailored to her character and needs, whose artificial intelligence is designed to be the perfect life partner for her. Enter Tom (Stevens), a machine in human form in a class of its own, created solely to make her happy.

“Maria has created such a funny and touching story of love and connection that one questions what it means to be human,” said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. “Maren and Dan are sure to be this year’s most romantic modern couple.”

“This was a labor of love for all involved and we are excited American audiences will get to discover these characters we fell in love with while making the film, so brilliantly embodied by Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens,” Schrader said.

The film was written by Jan Schomburg and Schrader, inspired by the short story “Ich bin dein Mensch” by Emma Braslavsky. It was produced by Lisa Blumenberg at Letterbox Filmproduktion and executive produced by Stevens and Schrader.

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with UTA and Beta Cinema’s CEO Dirk Schuerhoff on behalf of the filmmakers.

Bleecker Street recently released the Sundance and Venice film festival romance “The World to Come,” with Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby; “Supernova,” with Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci; Kitty Green’s “The Assistant,” with Julia Garner; and “Wild Mountain Thyme,” with Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan. Upcoming releases include the Sundance hit comedy “Together Together,” with Ed Helms and Patti Harrison; and “Dream Horse,” starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis.