Berlin Film Festival Says European Film Market Is on Track With Main Venues Mostly Booked

The Berlin Film Festival has said its European Film Market is on track for a largely in-person edition with exhibition space in its main venues, the Gropius Bau and Marriott Hotel, almost fully booked up.

The EFM, which is a major market for the European and international film industry, is set to take place Feb. 10-17 under the motto “It all (re)starts here,” and despite uncertainty due to the Omicron variant, “the film and media industry is showing great interest in market accreditations,” according to a statement from organizers released on Friday.

Both the fest and the market are set to take place under strict German government regulations known as 2G, which means that all participants have been vaccinated against COVID or have recovered. Additionally, the use of masks will be mandatory in all public spaces.

With German cinemas currently at 100% capacity, the plan is for EFM market screenings to take place primarily in cinemas on Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz, though for the first time Berlin’s Museum of Musical Instruments will also serve as a screening location.

Italy will be the “Country in Focus” at the EFM this year.

Along with the market itself, EFM organizers on Friday also announced the five-day “EFM Industry Sessions” program that will include a slew of panels kicking off on Feb. 11. The panels are divided in four strands: “Producers,” “Distribution,” “Documentary” and “Series.” The core themes of the panels will be “Future, Diversity, and Inclusion and Sustainable Development,” the statement said.

“The signs continuously point to change,” EFM director Dennis Ruh said in the statement. “The past exceptional months have accelerated this development rapidly and have demonstrated the need for change more than ever before. With the ‘EFM Industry Sessions’, we invite you to not only react to the transformation that is taking place, but also to engage in shaping it – everyone individually and collectively as an industry,” he added.

Also on track to take place is the “Berlinale Series Market” for TV series, which will take place as a market-within-the-market from Feb. 14-16 at Berlin’s Zoo Palast.