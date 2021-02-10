‘Social Hygiene,’ ‘We’ Among Berlin Encounter Selections, ‘Censor,’ ‘Dirty Feathers’ in Panorama

The Berlin Film Festival has revealed 12 titles from 16 countries that will compete in the festival’s Encounters strand, including Denis Côté’s “Social Hygiene” from Canada, Alice Diop’s “We” from France, and Fern Silva’s “Rock Bottom Riser” from the U.S.
The selections also take in “As I Want” (Egypt/France/Norway/Palestine) by Samaher Alqadi; “Azor” (Switzerland/France/Argentina) by Andreas Fontana; “The Beta Test” (U.S./U.K.) by Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe; and “Bloodsuckers (Germany) by Julian Radlmaier.
Also competing will be “The Girl and the Spider” (Switzerland) by Ramon Zürcher, Silvan Zürcher; “District Terminal” (Iran/Germany) by Bardia Yadegari, Ehsan Mirhosseini; “Moon, 66 Questions” (Greece/France) by Jacqueline Lentzou; “The Scary of Sixty-First” (U.S.) by Dasha Nekrasova; and “Taste” (Vietnam/Singapore/France/Thailand/Germany/Taiwan) by Lê Bảo.
The Encounters strand supports new or innovative voices in cinema. A jury will choose winners for best film, best director and a Special Jury Award, and will announce them during the Berlinale industry event in early March.
The Berlin Festival also announced on Wednesday 19 titles that will play in the Panorama strand and six films for the Perspektive Deutsches Kino section.
Panorama titles
“Censor”
U.K.
by Prano Bailey-Bond
“Death of a Virgin, and the Sin of Not Living”
Lebanon
by George Peter Barbari
“Dirty Feathers”
U.S/Mexico
by Carlos Alfonso Corral
“Genderation”
Germany
by Monika Treut
“Bliss”
Germany
by Henrika Kull
“Celts”
Serbia, by Milica Tomović
“Human Factors”
Germany/Italy/Denmark
by Ronny Trocker
“Miguel’s War”
Lebanon/Germany/Spain
by Eliane Raheb
“All Eyes Off Me”
Israel
by Hadas Ben Aroya
“The World After Us”
France
by Louda Ben Salah-Cazanas
“Night Raiders”
Canada/New Zealand
by Danis Goulet
“North By Current”
U.S.
by Angelo Madsen Minax
“Brother’s Keeper”
Turkey/Romania
by Ferit Karahan
“Souad”
Egypt/Tunisia/Germany
by Ayten Amin
“Ted K”
U.S.
by Tony Stone
“Theo and the Metamorphosis”
France
by Damien Odoul
“The Last Forest”
Brazil
by Luiz Bolognesi
“Copilot”
Germany/France
by Anne Zohra Berrached
“A Balance”
Japan
by Yujiro Harumoto
Perspektive Deutsches Kino
“Instructions for Survival”
Germany
by Yana Ugrekhelidze
“Jesus Egon Christ”
Germany
by David Vajda, Saša Vajda
“Keep Moving”
Germany
by Salar Ghazi
“The Seed”
Germany
by Mia Maariel Meyer
“When a farm goes aflame”
Germany
by Jide Tom Akinleminu
“Wood and Water”
Germany/France
by Jonas Bak