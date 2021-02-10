‘Social Hygiene,’ ‘We’ Among Berlin Encounter Selections, ‘Censor,’ ‘Dirty Feathers’ in Panorama

The Berlin Film Festival has revealed 12 titles from 16 countries that will compete in the festival’s Encounters strand, including Denis Côté’s “Social Hygiene” from Canada, Alice Diop’s “We” from France, and Fern Silva’s “Rock Bottom Riser” from the U.S.

The selections also take in “As I Want” (Egypt/France/Norway/Palestine) by Samaher Alqadi; “Azor” (Switzerland/France/Argentina) by Andreas Fontana; “The Beta Test” (U.S./U.K.) by Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe; and “Bloodsuckers (Germany) by Julian Radlmaier.

Also competing will be “The Girl and the Spider” (Switzerland) by Ramon Zürcher, Silvan Zürcher; “District Terminal” (Iran/Germany) by Bardia Yadegari, Ehsan Mirhosseini; “Moon, 66 Questions” (Greece/France) by Jacqueline Lentzou; “The Scary of Sixty-First” (U.S.) by Dasha Nekrasova; and “Taste” (Vietnam/Singapore/France/Thailand/Germany/Taiwan) by Lê Bảo.

The Encounters strand supports new or innovative voices in cinema. A jury will choose winners for best film, best director and a Special Jury Award, and will announce them during the Berlinale industry event in early March.

The Berlin Festival also announced on Wednesday 19 titles that will play in the Panorama strand and six films for the Perspektive Deutsches Kino section.

Panorama titles

“Censor”

U.K.

by Prano Bailey-Bond

“Death of a Virgin, and the Sin of Not Living”

Lebanon

by George Peter Barbari

“Dirty Feathers”

U.S/Mexico

by Carlos Alfonso Corral

“Genderation”

Germany

by Monika Treut

“Bliss”

Germany

by Henrika Kull

“Celts”

Serbia, by Milica Tomović

“Human Factors”

Germany/Italy/Denmark

by Ronny Trocker

“Miguel’s War”

Lebanon/Germany/Spain

by Eliane Raheb

“All Eyes Off Me”

Israel

by Hadas Ben Aroya

“The World After Us”

France

by Louda Ben Salah-Cazanas

“Night Raiders”

Canada/New Zealand

by Danis Goulet

“North By Current”

U.S.

by Angelo Madsen Minax

“Brother’s Keeper”

Turkey/Romania

by Ferit Karahan

“Souad”

Egypt/Tunisia/Germany

by Ayten Amin

“Ted K”

U.S.

by Tony Stone

“Theo and the Metamorphosis”

France

by Damien Odoul

“The Last Forest”

Brazil

by Luiz Bolognesi

“Copilot”

Germany/France

by Anne Zohra Berrached

“A Balance”

Japan

by Yujiro Harumoto

Perspektive Deutsches Kino

“Instructions for Survival”

Germany

by Yana Ugrekhelidze

“Jesus Egon Christ”

Germany

by David Vajda, Saša Vajda

“Keep Moving”

Germany

by Salar Ghazi

“The Seed”

Germany

by Mia Maariel Meyer

“When a farm goes aflame”

Germany

by Jide Tom Akinleminu

“Wood and Water”

Germany/France

by Jonas Bak