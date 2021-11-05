Comedian Benito Skinner Joins Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Benito Skinner, the sketch comic and social media star, has joined the cast of Billy Eichner’s forthcoming romantic comedy “Bros.”

Set up at Universal Pictures, the Judd Apatow-produced project has been unveiling its ensemble cast over recent weeks, comprised exclusively of LGBTQ+ talent in principal roles.

Skinner, who was named one of Variety‘s 2021 Comics to Watch, is a digital personality whose deep bench of characters captivates over a million fans on platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. He last appeared on screen in a recurring role on the fourth season of the HBO Max original “Search Party.”

In “Bros,” Skinner will play the part of “Twitter Witch.” The project is described as a “heartfelt comedy about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe.”

Under the handle “Benny Drama,” Skinner started out creating original comedy skits and parodies for his YouTube channel — taking on pop culture figures like the Kardashian family and singer Shawn Mendes. HIs original character “Cooper the Gen-Z Intern” made it all the way to the White House, in coordination with the Biden administration to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

Skinner recently launched the Spotify podcast “Obsessed” with Mary Beth Barone. His stand-up tour, “The Overcompensating Tour,” became an international sell-out success with shows at the New York Comedy Festival and JFL Montreal. Skinner is represented by WME and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Eichner will executive produce and star in “Bros,” from director Nicholas Stoller. Apatow, Stoller and Josh Church (“Trainwreck,” “Step Brothers”) are producing. Additional cast members include Luke Macfarlane, Guillermo Díaz, Bowen Yang, Harvey Fierstein and Ts Madison.

See some of Skinner’s best sketches: