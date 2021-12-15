Ben Schwartz Joins Universal’s Dracula Tale ‘Renfield’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy winning comedian and actor Ben Schwartz has joined the ensemble cast of “Renfield.”

The anticipated take on the mythology of Dracula — which centers its narrative on the vampire’s famed henchman R.M. Renfield — has already cast Nicholas Hoult in the title role. Nicolas Cage will play Drac, and Awkwafina is also on board.

Chris McKay (“The Tomorrow War,” “The LEGO Batman Movie”) is directing and producing the project based on an original outline from “The Walking Dead” comic book co-creator Robert Kirkman.

Schwartz was most recently seen in the indie feature “Standing Up, Falling Down” opposite Billy Crystal, and in Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” live action film. He will next be seen in Lord and Miller’s Apple miniseries “The Afterparty,” as well as the second season of “Space Force,” the Netflix original from Greg Daniels and Steve Carell. He will also appear in the a planned sequel to “Sonic.”

In 2009, Schwartz won the Emmy for outstanding original music And lyrics, for his work on the opening number sung by Hugh Jackman at the previous year’s Oscars telecast. He was nominated again in 2017 for outstanding actor in a short form comedy or drama series.

Schwartz is represented by WME, Haven Entertainment and attorney Tara Kole.

“Renfield” continues Universal Pictures’ commitment to making filmmaker-driven projects based on characters from the studio’s vast monsters catalogue, including Blumhouse’s hit “The Invisible Man” with Elizabeth Moss.

McKay’s partner Samantha Nisenboim will executive produce “Renfield.” Ryan Ridley (“Ghosted,” “Rick & Morty”) wrote the script. The film will be produced by Skybound Entertainment’s film team, including Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst.