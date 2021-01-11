Ben Affleck to Direct ‘Keeper of the Lost Cities’ Adaptation for Disney

Ben Affleck has added another adaptation to his growing directorial slate. Affleck and his Pearl Street Films production company are set to take on the bestselling book series “Keeper of the Lost Cities,” with Affleck on board to direct and produce the project for Disney.

Based on Shannon Messenger’s novel, Affleck will adapt the project’s script with Kate Gritmon, while Madison Ainley serves as an executive producer. The “Keeper of the Lost Cities” series centers on a 12-year-old telepathic girl named Sophie, who is searching for answers about her secret abilities, learning that she’s not actually human, but from another world that exists simultaneously with our own.

The actor and director — who starred in last year’s critically acclaimed sports drama “The Way Back” — recently wrapped filming on Ridley Scott’s “The Last Dual” and New Regency’s “Deep Water.”

“Keeper of the Lost Cities” joins Affleck’s impressive list of directorial efforts, including “Gone Baby Gone,” “The Town,” “Live By Night” and “Argo,” which won an Oscar for best picture. Affleck memorably earned his first Academy Award in 1997, co-authoring the screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” with Matt Damon.

In August, Affleck signed on to direct and produce “The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood,” which gives an inside look at the making of the film noir classic “Chinatown” for Paramount. Affleck will adapt that book by Sam Wasson, as well as direct the film, producing alongside “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels.

Deadline was first to report the news of Affleck’s involvement in the adaptation of “Keeper of the Lost Cities.”

Affleck is repped by WME.