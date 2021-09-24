Bella Thorne to Star Opposite Aaron Eckhart in Action Thriller ‘Rumble Through the Dark’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bella Thorne is set to star opposite Aaron Eckhart in the action thriller, “Rumble Through the Dark.”

“Rumble Through the Dark” is based on Michael Farris Smith’s novel, “The Fighter.” Smith adapted his novel into a screenplay, which will directed by Graham Phillips and Parker Phillips. Production wrapped this week in the Mississippi and Delta region, after being briefly shut down due to Hurricane Ida.

“Rumble Through the Dark” is set in the dark landscape of the Mississippi Delta where a bare knuckle cage fighter (Eckhart) seeks to repay his debts to a local mob boss in a final desperate attempt to salvage his family home. Thorne plays a carnival hustler who stumbles upon a murder that ultimately leads to a dark family connection.

“Bella is a fearless artist,” the directors said in a statement. “Watching the chemistry between her and Aaron Eckhart develop throughout the story has been one of the film’s greatest triumphs.”

Foresight Unlimited is handling sales. Cassian Elwes of Elevated is representing the film in the U.S., and will serve as a producer, along with Cleta Ellington, Mark Damon, Tamara Birkemore, Tate Taylor, John Norris and Jere Hausfater.

Thorne tells Variety that Elwes approached her with the script after they had worked together on Lionsgate’s “Habit” in 2021. She says she was attracted to the film because of the strong writing for her character.

“I look for female characters that really have something to do in the script. I love meat and bones for female characters,” Thorne tells Variety. “There haven’t been enough scripts written in Hollywood that really showcase females in a different light for decades.”

“Rumble Through the Dark” is the latest project for Thorne, who got her start on Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up,” and has evolved into a multi-hyphenate force with a huge social media presence and committed fanbase. Always working, Thorne recently starred in Amazon’s “Paradise City,” Netflix’s “The Babysitter” and Freeform’s “Famous In Love.”

Her latest film, “Time Is Up,” is out Friday. In the teen romance, directed by Elisa Amoruso, Thorne stars opposite her real-life fiancé, Italian musician, Benjamin Mascolo.

The actor, model, singer and author recently released her book, “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul,” which is a collection of poems that chronicle her personal struggles, relationships and wild-child lifestyle. Thorne said she wrote the book in two weeks, while filming on set.

“I lost my first two handwritten books on a flight, so it took me minute to comes to terms with that,” she laments. “But eventually, I started writing again, this time on a typewriter. I would literally walk around set with a huge typewriter.”

“It was important for me to write it on a typewriter, rather than going back to handwriting,” Thorne adds. “Handwriting is the truest form of your identity. Your DNA. I didn’t want to give all of myself.”

Thorne, whose personal life frequently makes headlines, says the inspiration for her book was showing the world who she really is.

“I was tired of people perceiving me as not myself,” Thorne explains. “I felt misunderstood, so I wanted to write something raw and authentic to show the public who I am on a silver platter.”

Thorne is repped by CAA and Thor Bradwell of Thirty Three Management.