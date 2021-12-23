Belgium’s Oscar Entry ‘Playground’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Belgium’s Oscar entry “Playground” has an official trailer.

The film, which documents the brutal reality of playground bullying, opened at Cannes Un Certain Regard before going on to screen at the San Sebastian and the BFI film festivals. It also won the Fipresci award. Variety’s reviewer described it as “raw” and “rattling.”

“Playground” tells the story of 7-year-old Nora who sees her big brother Abel being bullied at school. When she tries to tell their father Abel dissuades her, imploring her to remain silent. Nora must navigate her way between the brutality of the children’s world and its adult counterpart as she tries to work out her loyalties.

The film is told through Nora’s eyes.

Laura Wandel, who directed and wrote the film’s screenplay worked on the film for five years, thoroughly researching the subject of schoolyard politics. She says she wanted to show the playground as a “micro-society,” and for adults to think about how much of our own behavior is formed in its shadow.

“I wanted to understand the issue of school bullying from different perspectives, so I attended mediations at school, watched kids play, talked to them and also had them role play so that they also could understand how bullying works and feel empathy,” Wandel has said. “School bullies have often been harassed themselves or are carrying some kind of suffering and they end up inflicting on others.”

“The school’s playground is a micro-society and it’s riveting to watch a child leave the family nest and go on a journey to integrate because it reflects our basic needs as human beings to be acknowledged and to belong.”

Film Movement has acquired U.S. rights The film will be released on 2/11 at NYC’s Film Forum.

Watch the exclusive trailer below: