Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Movie Delays Release Date

Baz Luhrmann
Imaginechina via AP Images

Warner Bros. has delayed the release of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” movie.

It has been moved from Nov. 5, 2021 to June 3, 2022.

