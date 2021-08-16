Barbra Streisand Says Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Was ‘The Wrong Idea’

Barbra Streisand may be changing her tune on Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born.”

The singer and actor, who starred in the 1976 version of “A Star Is Born,” said in a new interview about the 2018 remake, “At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976.”

While on the Australian talk show “The Sunday Project,” Streisand said she thought the remake (of a remake of a remake) was “the wrong idea,” but that she “can’t argue with success.” Gaga won her first Academy Award, and the film received a best picture nomination and grossed $436 million, churning out a No. 1 hit single — the singalong duet “Shallow” — in the process. Nonetheless, Streisand added, “I don’t care so much about success as I do originality.”

Before Streisand starred opposite Kris Kristofferson in the 1976 iteration of “A Star Is Born,” the story featured Janet Gaynor and Fredric March in 1937 and Judy Garland and James Mason in 1954.

During the 2018 movie’s press cycle, both Cooper and Gaga praised Streisand, who apparently gave the two actors her blessing. Despite her new remarks, Streisand had long praised Cooper and Gaga’s version of the story, telling Extra in 2018, “I loved it. I think it’s wonderful. [Gaga is] wonderful.”

That same year, Streisand told Variety, “It’s good. I don’t want to talk about it because I don’t want to spook it. I can’t believe that was 40-some years ago. I think [director Cooper] did a wonderful job with [Gaga]. I thought when it was going to be done it was going to be very different and have a multiracial cast, and the music was going to be rap. But it’s more like the movie I made.”

Watch Streisand’s full interview below.