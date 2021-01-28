‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ Trailer: Kristen Wiig Goes on Hilarious Beach Vacation

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for the upcoming comedy “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.”

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, who received Oscar nominations for writing “Bridesmaids,” play best friends Barb and Star, who leave the Midwest to go on vacation to the beachside town of Vista Del Mar, Fla. They soon get mixed up in a wild adventure where they find themselves at the heart of a villain’s plot to kill everyone in the town.

The new trailer clearly spoofs the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” featuring neon text, bicycles and flickering lights. The tone quickly shifts to reveal the film’s eccentric and silly nature, which director Josh Greenbaum said was what drew him to helm the project.

“I wanted this movie to feel like a vacation for people visually,” Greenbaum previously told EW of the film. “I was listening to [the initial] pitch, and I was like, ‘What in the world is this movie?’ But really once I read the script, it was so different, and it was such a return to funny and silly. It was a comedy script that wasn’t taking itself too seriously, yet at the center of it is a very sweet, emotional core.”

Wiig and Mumolo are also producing the Lionsgate comedy, alongside Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. The film also stars Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and Kwame Patterson.

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” was previously set to be released theatrically on July 31, 2020, but was pushed back to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be released via premium VOD on Feb. 12.

Watch the new trailer below.