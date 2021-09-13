Baby Shark Movie Swims to Theaters for Limited Big-Screen Run

“Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure,” a movie that draws influence from the viral song, is coming to theaters this weekend.

SmartStudy, the company behind the film, is partnering with Iconic Events Releasing to bring “Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure” to the big screen for a limited run on Oct. 9 and 10.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring ‘Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure’ to theaters, providing our fans with a fresh and exciting way to enjoy the cinematic special with family and friends,” said Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA. “The theater experience brings a new level of excitement and interaction that truly lends itself well to this song-filled adventure.”

The family friendly film centers on the title characters, Pinkfong and Baby Shark, as they journey through space and visit mysterious planets in search for missing star pieces so they can return home. The feature-length adventure is set to some of Pinkfong’s most popular songs, including the frustratingly catchy tune “Baby Shark.” The ear-worm has become an unlikely hit, with a YouTube video titled “1 hour loop of baby shark” clocking in more than 112 million views.

The screening of “Pinkfong and Baby Shark” will be accompanied by an exclusive theatrical release of an animated short film featuring Pinkfong and Baby Shark.

“Pinkfong and Baby Shark are well-loved by children around the world,” said Iconic CEO Steve Bunnell. “Iconic Events Releasing is overjoyed to present this fun and educational family event in movie theaters for the first time in North America so that families can experience the magic of the big screen together.”