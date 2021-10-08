Ayushmann Khurrana to Headline ‘Action Hero,’ From T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Popular Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana (“Gulabo Sitabo”) will star in “Action Hero,” from T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.

The film will feature an actor’s journey, in front of and behind the lens, and promises slick action and an offbeat satirical sense of humor. This will be Khurrana’s first film in the action genre.

Anirudh Iyer, who has assistant director credits on “Paparazzi” and “Tanu Weds Manu Returns,” will make his directorial debut with the film.

Khurrana previously starred in erectile dysfunction comedy “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” (2017) and gay comedy “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” (2020) for T-Series and Colour Yellow.

“I hope our track record to entertain audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with ‘Action Hero,'” said Khurrana. “Colour Yellow and T- Series are like a second home to me. I absolutely loved the script of ‘Action Hero’ instantly. It’s zany, it’s fresh, it’s disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for.”

“Ayushmann perfectly fits the bill of the eponymous ‘Action Hero’ in this film,” said producer Bhushan Kumar who is also the head of T-Series. “We can’t wait for it to go on floors and see him live the character.”

Producer Aanand L. Rai of Colour Yellow said: “While this is the first time that we are exploring this genre, it is the third time we will be collaborating with Ayushmann on a film. It’s always a pleasure working with him and I’m quite excited to have the film go on floors.”

The film will be shot in India and the U.K.

Khurrana’s upcoming releases include “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” and “Anek.”