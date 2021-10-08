AWA Taps Aaron Rabin to Write ‘Old Haunts’ Screenplay (EXCLUSIVE)

Artists, Writers, and Artisans (AWA) has tapped Aaron Rabin to adapt its graphic fiction series “Old Haunts.”

This marks the second feature film project from AWA Studios, the recently launched film and TV studio arm for AWA. This is the first project announced that the company is financing development of internally. AWA Studios’ President Zach Studin will produce the picture.

AWA Studios recently announced its first project, “Chariot,” an event feature film, based on the AWA graphic novel by Bryan Edward Hill that Warner Bros. secured after competitive bidding situation. Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”) is set to direct, with 21 Laps producing.

“Old Haunts” blends the horror and gangster genres. It focuses on three made men standing at the brink of retirement, who find their unbreakable bond put to the test when they are suddenly assaulted by the ghosts of their past. “Old Haunts” was written by Ollie Masters (The Kitchen, Snow Blind) and Rob Williams (AWA’s recently released new series Out, Low Life, Ghost Rider) drawn by artist Laurence Campbell (Breathing Space, The Punisher, BPRD) and edited by AWA Founder and Chief Creative Officer Axel Alonso.

Rabin has an upcoming and still untitled Showtime pilot that is executive produced by Mark Johnson. He penned the 2020 Black List script “Towers.”

Rabin is represented by Grandview & attorney Michael Gendler.

AWA was founded by former Marvel executives Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso, and is chaired by Jon Miller. The company is backed by Lupa Systems, Sister and Lightspeed. The company was formed, in part, to give creative talent greater ownership of their creations.