Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Adds Six Executives

As Ava DuVernay’s narrative change collective ARRAY celebrates its 10th anniversary, the company has added six executives to its ranks: Anne-Marie McGintee, MJ Caballero, Jasmine Mazyck, Eric Fisher, Dià Brown and Meredith Shea.

ARRAY president Tilane Jones announced the new hires, saying, “ARRAY continues to expand our mission-driven work to amplify and elevate filmmakers of color and women of all kinds. Ava and I are thrilled to welcome these executives who share a dynamic commitment to narrative change and social impact.”

McGintee joins ARRAY as vice president of scripted programming from Netflix, alongside former Blumhouse exec Caballero, who takes on the role of vice president of physical production. McGintee and Caballero will report to ARRAY Filmworks president Paul Garnes.

Former Freeform executive Mazyck has been named director of publicity. Fisher joins ARRAY as manager of digital production from iHeartRadio, while Brown joins as manager of social media from Warner Media. Mazyck, Fisher and Brown all report to ARRAY chief marketing officer Jeff Tobler.

Shea was tapped as ARRAY Crew’s director of industry relations, joining from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She reports to ARRAY Alliance executive director Regina Miller.

Founded in 2011, ARRAY is organized into a quartet of mission-driven entities: the film distribution arm ARRAY Releasing, the content company ARRAY Filmworks, the programming and production hub ARRAY Creative Campus and the nonprofit group ARRAY Alliance. In February, the company also launched ARRAY Crew, a database promoting below-the-line diversity and, in June, was awarded the Peabody Institutional Award, which recognizes institutions and organizations, series and programs, for their “enduring body of work and their iconic impact on both the media landscape and the public imagination.” ARRAY has also expanded beyond the screen to include initiatives like LEAP (Law Enforcement Accountability Project) to commission art projects in the service of social justice activism.