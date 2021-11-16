Augustine Frizzell to Direct ‘The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue’ Film Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Augustine Frizzell is set to direct “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” a feature film adaptation of V.E. Schwab’s fantasy novel.

Frizzell will also write the script with her husband, filmmaker David Lowery. Schwab was initially on board to pen the screenplay from an initial draft by Britt Poulton and Dan Madison Savage. Though she’s no longer adapting her words for the big screen, Schwab will remain involved on the project as a producer.

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” follows a woman who makes a Faustian bargain to live forever. But in return, she’s cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. That all changes 300 years later, when Addie LaRue stumbles upon a man who remembers her name. After the book was published, it remained on the New York Times bestseller list for 43 weeks and sold more than 1 million copies in its first year.

Frizzell made her feature directorial debut in 2018 with A24’s stoner comedy “Never Goin’ Back.” Her follow-up film was “The Last Letter From Your Lover,” another book adaptation, which starred Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley and premiered on Netflix in 2021. On the TV front, Frizzell directed the pilot for HBO’s zeitgeisty teen series “Euphoria.”

Lowery recently directed A24’s fantasy epic “The Green Knight,” starring Dev Patel. His other credits include Disney’s live-action adventure “Pete’s Dragon,” “A Ghost Story” and the biographical crime drama “The Old Man and the Gun” featuring Robert Redford.

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” is the latest Schwab novel to get the Hollywood treatment. Her novel “Shades of Magic” is being turned into a TV show at Sony and her book “City of Ghosts” is being turned into a feature film at Searchlight.

Last year, eOne acquired rights to the movie, which will be produced by Gerard Butler’s company G-Base. Butler, Alan Siegel and Danielle Robinson of G-Base will serve as producers alongside Schwab. Ilda Diffley will executive produce. Jillian Share, Laurel Thomson and Ashley Alexander will oversee for eOne.

Frizzell and Lowery are represented by WME and Management 360. Schwab is repped by CAA and Root Literary.