Visual Communications Announce Asian Pacific Film Festival Dates – Film News in Brief

Asian Pacific Film Festival Announces Lineup Dates

The 37th edition of the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival (LAAPFF) presented by Visual Communications will be taking place Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at the Aratani Theatre.

Ann Kaneko’s “Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust,” will open the festival lineup, with early highlights premiering Iman Zawahry’s “Americanish,” Christopher Makoto’s “I Was a Simple Man” and Suzanne Kai’s “Like a Rolling Stone: The Life and Times of Ben Fong-Torres.” More premiere highlights include Dante Basco’s directorial debut “The Fabulous Filipino Brothers” and Sujata Day’s “Definition Please.”

Francis Cullado, executive director of visual communications spoke about the event. “Visual Communications looks forward to sharing the stories that intersect and converge movements such as ‘Manzanar Diverted.’ From emerging to established filmmakers, the festival continues to celebrate artists who are making an impact in our communities.”

Eseel Borlasa, programmer and festival operations director of visual communications added, “It is an honor to work in this landscape and witness the rise of storytellers from Asian and Pacific Islander communities.”

LAARPFF will announce its full lineup on Sept. 1. Ticketing for the general public will be available starting Sept. 13 at 12:00 p.m.

Sony Pictures Classics to Release Julia Child Documentary “Julia” In Theaters November 5

Sony Pictures Classics announced that “Julia,” the new documentary about famous cookbook author and television personality Julia Child, will debut in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Nov. 5. The film will expand to other cities throughout the month.

Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, “Julia” collects never-before-seen archival footage and personal photos of Child while telling the story of her career path, specifically the journey to publishing “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” the book Child is best known for. The film will also focus on Child’s impact on the culinary landscape and television at large, as being a woman in her fifties was a major departure from the male chefs and younger women that audiences were more used to seeing on screen at the time.

“Julia” is produced by Imagine Documentaries, CNN Films and Storyville Films. West, Cohen, Holly Siegel and Imagine Documentaries’ Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein serve as producers. Executive producers include Alex Prud’homme, Bob Spitz, Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Michael Rosenberg, CNN Films’ Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton and Storyville Films’ Oren Jacoby. Child’s friends and family participated in the production, as did the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. CNN Films has North American broadcast rights to the feature while Sony Pictures Classics holds all other rights worldwide.

Cohen and West are represented by Amanda Lebow at CAA.

Full Trailer For Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ Arrives

Sony Pictures Classics has released a trailer for Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers,” premiering in theaters on Dec. 24.

The film stars Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma. Two women, Janis (Cruz) and Ana (Smit), are both single and became pregnant by accident — middle-aged Janet is excited, while adolescent Ana being traumatized. The two form a relationship as they walk along the hospital corridors and influence each other’s lives.

“Parallel Mothers” will open the 2021 Venice Film Festival and close the 2021 New York Film Festival.

Watch the trailer below.

Weta Digital Partners With SideFX

Weta Digital, an acclaimed visual effects studio, along with its new partner SideFX, a leader in 3D animation and visual effects, announced a new software service combining Weta’s proprietary tools with SideFX’s Houdini application.

The collaboration offers Weta Digital’s integrations and extensions of the Houdini workflow, including Weta’s Loki multi-physics solver and high-performance computer paradigm. Previous films include “Avengers: Endgame,” “Alita: Battle Angel” and “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

Along with the partnership is an immediate impact on Weta’s cloud service, a new business unit as part of a vision to unite industry-leading technology players.

Weta Digital CEO, Prem Akkaraju, spoke of the collaboration. “Partnering with SideFX was essential in realizing our vision for the cloud service. I cannot imagine doing this without them.”

Vice president of product development at SideFX, Cristin Barghiel also added, “This is such an exciting time for new generations of Houdini artists. Partnering with the visionary minds at Weta Digital will enable us to bring the efficiency and sophistication of Houdini’s procedural workflows to the broadest possible artist base.”

Asian American International Film Festival Announces Winners

The 44th Asian American Film Festival announced the winners of this year’s awards. A hybrid festival combining in-person events with online screenings, AAIFF44 took place Aug. 11 through Aug. 22.

Winners included: Directors KEFF for “Taipei Suidice Story,” Wei Deng for “Father,” Olivia Hang Zhou for “Apart, Together,” Elliot de Bruyn, Nathaniel Brown and Caili Quan for “Mahalang: A Love Letter to Guam,” Tatsuyuki Kozen and Kazuko Yonezawa for “Bookmark 14,” Giorgos Valsamis for “Last Ferry From Grass Land, Vibhav Nigam for “The Knot,” Jacqueline Chan for “Fishbowl,” Yu-Ting for “Mickey on the Road,” Shi Min Yong for “Hello From Taiwan,” Mei Makino for “Inbetween Girl” and Ava Ghahremanifar for “The Gull’s Shriek.”