Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ Releases Full Trailer — Film News in Brief

Full Trailer For Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ Arrives

Sony Pictures Classics has released a trailer for Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers,” premiering in theaters on Dec. 24.

The film stars Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma. Two women, Janis (Cruz) and Ana (Smit), are both single and became pregnant by accident — middle-aged Janet is excited, while adolescent Ana being traumatized. The two form a relationship as they walk along the hospital corridors and influence each other’s lives.

“Parallel Mothers” will open the 2021 Venice Film Festival and close the 2021 New York Film Festival.

Watch the trailer below.

Weta Digital Partners With SideFX

Weta Digital, an acclaimed visual effects studio, along with its new partner SideFX, a leader in 3D animation and visual effects, announced a new software service combining Weta’s proprietary tools with SideFX’s Houdini application.

The collaboration offers Weta Digital’s integrations and extensions of the Houdini workflow, including Weta’s Loki multi-physics solver and high-performance computer paradigm. Previous films include “Avengers: Endgame,” “Alita: Battle Angel” and “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

Along with the partnership is an immediate impact on Weta’s cloud service, a new business unit as part of a vision to unite industry-leading technology players.

Weta Digital CEO, Prem Akkaraju, spoke of the collaboration. “Partnering with SideFX was essential in realizing our vision for the cloud service. I cannot imagine doing this without them.”

Vice president of product development at SideFX, Cristin Barghiel also added, “This is such an exciting time for new generations of Houdini artists. Partnering with the visionary minds at Weta Digital will enable us to bring the efficiency and sophistication of Houdini’s procedural workflows to the broadest possible artist base.”

Asian American International Film Festival Announces Winners

The 44th Asian American Film Festival announced the winners of this year’s awards. A hybrid festival combining in-person events with online screenings, AAIFF44 took place Aug. 11 through Aug. 22.

Winners included: Directors KEFF for “Taipei Suidice Story,” Wei Deng for “Father,” Olivia Hang Zhou for “Apart, Together,” Elliot de Bruyn, Nathaniel Brown and Caili Quan for “Mahalang: A Love Letter to Guam,” Tatsuyuki Kozen and Kazuko Yonezawa for “Bookmark 14,” Giorgos Valsamis for “Last Ferry From Grass Land, Vibhav Nigam for “The Knot,” Jacqueline Chan for “Fishbowl,” Yu-Ting for “Mickey on the Road,” Shi Min Yong for “Hello From Taiwan,” Mei Makino for “Inbetween Girl” and Ava Ghahremanifar for “The Gull’s Shriek.”