Ashley Judd to Star in YA Drama ‘#FBF’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ashley Judd is set to star in the upcoming YA drama “#FBF,” a movie that takes place almost entirely on smartphones and computer screens.

The format, initially seen in films like “Searching” with John Cho, allowed the actors to be filmed in their homes in Los Angeles, Nashville, Anaheim, New York and other remote locations amid the pandemic.

“#FBF” follows teenager Annie (Cree Cicchino), who accidentally takes her mom’s (Judd) laptop instead of her own to visit her father in New Jersey. Annie soon realizes the laptop is everything she needs to pose as her mom for the day, repair her parents’ marriage and encourage them to move back from Florida.

Ilyssa Goodman (“A Cinderella Story”) is directing the film from a screenplay that she wrote with Ashley Peter (“The Morning Show”).

The cast also includes Kylee Russell (“Z-O-M-B-I-E-S”), Emily Skinner (“Andi Mack”), Ciara Riley Wilson (“Kim Possible”), David Barerra (“Generation Kill”) and Maria Canals-Barerra (“Wizards of Waverly Place”).

The film’s producers are Timur Bekmambetov, Adam Sidman and Vicky Petela at Bazelevs. Maria Zatulovskaya at Bazelevs are executive producing with Neil Elman, Hannah Pillemer, Tony Vassiliadis and Fernando Szew at MarVista Entertainment; and Tomás Yankelevich, Peter Bevan and Mariana Sanjurjo at Particular Crowd.

“#FBF” is part of a multi-picture deal between MarVista and Particular Crowd. MarVista will be handling worldwide distribution alongside Endeavor Content outside of LATAM, where it will air on WarnerMedia platforms.

