Ashley Benson, Shiloh Fernandez Starring in Noir Thriller ‘Private Property’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ashley Benson, Shiloh Fernandez, Logan Miller, Frank Whaley and Jay Pharaoh are starring in “Private Property,” a remake of the 1960 noir film of the same title.

The movie recently wrapped production in Los Angeles and was written, produced, and directed by Chadd Harbold. The original film, written and directed by “Outer Limits” creator Leslie Stevens, was out of circulation for 30 years and considered lost, until it was restored and re-released by Cinelicious Pics in 2016 to critical acclaim.

In the remake, Benson stars as Kathryn, a struggling actress and unfulfilled housewife who becomes involved with her new gardener Ben, played by Fernandez. As he gives her the attention and sensitivity she craves, they start to fall for each other. But, in true noir fashion, Ben is not all that he seems.

Benson is best known for her work in “Spring Breakers,” “Her Smell” and the teen mystery-drama series “Pretty Little Liars.” Fernandez has appeared in “Deadgirl,” “Red Riding Hood” and the remake of “Evil Dead.” Miller’s credits include “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” and “Take Me to the River.” Whaley has appeared in “Pulp Fiction” and Marvel’s “Luke Cage.” Pharoah starred in “Resort to Love” and was a cast member on “SNL.”

Harbold’s previous film “Long Nights Short Mornings” also starred Fernandez. He also produced such indie films as “Villains,” “Depraved,” and “Most Beautiful Island.”

Producers include Lucas Jarach, Ryan R. Johnson, Luke Daniels, Shaun Sanghani, and Fernandez. Executive Producers include Michael Hollingsworth, Matthew Dwyer, Braxton Miller, Talon Reid, Isaiah Reese, Jason Corle, Greg Lauritano, Frank Ponce, John DeMarco, Christopher Pollock, Jeff Rice, Jim Rine and Kyle Stroud.

“It was an honor and a thrill to reimagine Leslie Stevens’ original film. Our goal was to pay tribute to it, while also expanding it, deepening it, and breaking it open. I could not have had a more talented and dedicated cast and crew to tell this story,” says Harbold.

“This was my third movie with Shiloh, and when he sent me the original film and Chadd’s script, I was instantly hooked. Chadd is an incredibly talented filmmaker and I’m excited to share this film with the world,” says Benson.

Benson is repped by ICM Partners, Barry Littman and Steve Warren at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman and Viewpoint. Fernandez is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham, Miller is represented by ICM Partners and Atlas Artists and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Pharoah is repped by ICM Partners and Shaina Farrow. Whaley is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Karen Forman.