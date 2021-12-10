Asghar Farhadi to Receive Variety’s Creative Impact in Directing Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Variety will honor two-time Academy Award-winning director Asghar Farhadi at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 7 as part of the publication’s annual “10 Directors to Watch” and Creative Impact Awards brunch at the Parker Palm Springs.

Farhadi will be celebrated for his recent film “A Hero”, released by Amazon Studios, as well his entire body of work which includes “A Separation,” “Everybody Knows” and “The Salesman.”

“With ‘A Hero,’ Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi reaffirms his place at the forefront of international writer-directors,” said Variety’s executive vice president of content, Steven Gaydos. “The film’s Grand Prix award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival was only the beginning of its international acclaim. As with ‘A Separation’ and ‘The Salesman,’ Farhadi has again elicited praise from film critics and awards voters who value Farhadi’s now-trademark virtues of densely layered screenplays and complex, sophisticated performances, all in the hands of a master of understated direction and compelling, thoughtful humanism.”

Past recipients of the Creative Impact in Directing award include Ryan Coogler, Patty Jenkins, Rob Marshall, Steve McQueen, Jeff Nichols, Todd Phillips and more. This year’s 10 Directors to Watch are Aitch Alberto (“Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe”), Mariama Diallo (“Master”), Audrey Diwan (“Happening”), Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Tatiana Huezo (“Prayers for the Stolen”), Nikyatu Jusu (“Nanny”), Megan Park (“The Fallout”), Cooper Raiff (“Cha Cha Real Smooth”), Goran Stolevski (“You Won’t Be Alone”) and Krystin Ver Linden (“Alice”).

The Palm Springs International Film Festival (www.psfilmfest.org) will be held Jan. 6-17.