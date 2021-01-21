‘Arrival’ Producer Aaron Ryder Launches Company, Signs First-Look Deal With MGM (EXCLUSIVE)

Aaron Ryder, the Oscar-nominated producer of “Arrival,” is launching a new production company, Ryder Picture Company. In addition, the Ryder Picture Company has entered into a first-look feature film deal with MGM.

In an interview with Variety, Ryder said the deal with MGM came about because of his friendship with the film group’s chairman, Michael De Luca. The two worked together on Lisa Joy’s “Reminiscence,” an upcoming science-fiction thriller that will star Hugh Jackman and that is now in post-production for Warner Bros.

“They reached out to me because MGM is ramping up and bringing in a lot of creative people and wants to be a home for filmmakers,” said Ryder.

Under De Luca, MGM has signed a number of high-profile talent deals with the likes of Killer Films, while also nabbing big projects such as “Fiddler on the Roof,” which will be directed by “Hamilton” wunderkind Thomas Kail, and Ridley Scott’s “Gucci,” a true-crime thriller with Lady Gaga.

In a statement, De Luca and Pam Abdy, MGM’s motion picture group president, said, “Aaron has exceptional taste and is among the very best producers working today. We are thrilled to have him among our MGM family of filmmakers, and look forward to the many films that lie ahead as we continue to bolster our feature slate.”

Ryder boasts a string of critical favorites and commercial hits. He has produced “Ideal Home,” “Pieces of a Woman” and “Hamlet 2.”

“I think of myself as an eclectic producer,” Ryder said. “I like movies that are elevated and sophisticated, but also commercially viable. I seek out directors with whom I can develop real partnerships.”

Ryder, who will serve as CEO of the newly minted banner, is in the process of filling a few key positions. He is currently in production in Montreal on Damian Szifron’s “Misanthrope” starring Shailene Woodley, which he is producing for FilmNation Entertainment. He was one of the founding members of FilmNation, producing “Arrival,” “Mud” and many other features for the company.

Ryder’s collaboration with Christopher Nolan runs deep, having produced “The Prestige” and executive producing “Memento.”

Ryder recently produced “The Good House” for Amblin Pictures, Apple’s “Greyhound” starring Tom Hanks, and is currently in post-production on “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” for Amazon Studios.

The first-look deal was negotiated by Howard Abramson and Jennifer Levy on behalf of Ryder.