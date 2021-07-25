‘Army of Thieves’: Ludwig Dieter Is Hired for a Heist in First Teaser for ‘Army of the Dead’ Prequel

Before the zombified events of Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead,” there was an “Army of Thieves,” led by the mysterious Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel) and safecracking genius Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer).

In the first teaser for the prequel film, also directed by Schweighöfer, viewers are introduced to the crew of opportunistic bandits, including Rolph (Guz Khan), Korina (Ruby O. Fee) and Delacroix (Jonathan Cohen). “Ludwig Dieter,” Gwendoline says at the teaser’s beginning. “We’ve been watching you, and we want to recruit you.”

Revealed at Comic-Con, the teaser features safecracking, shooting, boating, fighting — and even a kiss — promising a whole new world of shenanigans in the “Army of the Dead” universe. Though the film does not have a release date yet, it has been touted as coming to Netflix sometime in 2021.

Snyder and his wife, Deborah Snyder, are on board the prequel as producers, with Shay Hatten writing the screenplay from a story by Snyder and Hatten. The film takes place during the early stages of the zombie outbreak in America, giving Ludwig and the rest of the army of thieves an opportunity to pull off a heist overseas.

The prequel is just the beginning of Snyder’s zombie-verse, as Netflix also has plans to release “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” an anime series that also occurs before the events of “Army of the Dead.”

“Army of the Dead,” starring Schweighöfer, Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Omari Hardwick, debuted in May. The film follows a group of mercenaries who launch a Las Vegas heist just as a zombie apocalypse occurs.

Watch the teaser for “Army of Thieves” below.